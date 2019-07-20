Global response to Ebola underfunded: UN

There are fears that a lack of leadership on the ground will lead to a greater crisis.

by

    Health officials are struggling to contain an Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international public health emergency.

    There are fears that the lack of leadership on the ground will lead to a greater crisis.

    In 2014, the crisis was seen as a potential threat to international peace and security, and the UN Security Council met to discuss the situation. No such meetings are planned this time.

    Al Jazeera's James Bays reports from the United Nations.

