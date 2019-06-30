Taliban official: Latest round of Doha talks with US 'critical'

A Taliban spokesperson has said that the armed group and the United States are looking for "tangible results" during a seventh round of peace talks held in the Qatari capital Doha.

Spokesman Suhail Shaheen told the Associated Press on Sunday that the latest round of talks between the two sides, who have been at war since 2001, was "critical".

The seventh round of peace talks that got under way on Saturday is aimed at hammering out the fine print of an agreement that will see the eventual withdrawal of over 20,000 US and NATO troops from Afghanistan.

The agreement is also expected to provide guarantees that Afghanistan will not again harbor armed groups to carry out attacks worldwide.

The efforts to find peace have not lessened the fighting between the Taliban and government forces.

The comments by Shaheen came just hours after the armed group launched an attack that killed eight election officials in the southern province of Kandahar.

Attacks continue

Aziz Ibrahimi, a spokesman for the Independent Election Commission, said on Sunday that the employees were in the district of Maruf conducting voter registration, when Saturday night's attack occurred.

The Taliban detonated bombs outside a police station where the officials were staying.

Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said there was no connection between military action and peace talks.

190624075013894

"We will continue to fight against foreign and Afghan forces until a peace deal is signed," Reuters news agency quoted Mujahid as saying.

Separately, Taliban fighters killed 26 pro-government forces in an attack in northern Afghanistan late on Friday.

Nevertheless, a senior US official who declined to be identified said: "there is a genuine sense of expectation on both sides".

"It's a make-or-break moment," the official told Reuters on Saturday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a trip to Kabul last week that Washington was optimistic about the prospect of reaching a deal to end the protracted war by September 1.

Pompeo and the US envoy heading the negotiations Zalmay Khalilzad have both said the final accord will include not only agreements with the Taliban on troop withdrawal and guarantees of a non-threatening Afghanistan, but also agreement on intra-Afghan dialogue and a permanent ceasefire.

Presidential election

Until now the Taliban have refused direct talks with the Afghan government. The group has held two separate meetings this year with a wide array of prominent Afghans from Kabul, including former president Hamid Karzai, members of the former Northern Alliance that fought the Taliban during its five-year rule as well as members of the government.

The Taliban have said they will meet government officials but only as ordinary Afghans, labeling President Ashraf Ghani's government a US puppet and noting that the US is the final arbiter on their central issue, which is troop withdrawal.

But the accelerated pace of negotiations and the sudden announcement of a September 1 target date for an agreement could be linked to presidential polls scheduled for Sept. 28 in Afghanistan, say analysts.

The Taliban oppose the elections and many of Ghani's rivals want to form an interim government - something the Afghan president has rejected.

Hours before the talks were due to start on Saturday, Ghani decreed the formation of a ministry for peace to push for direct talks with the Taliban, to be headed by his top aide, Abdul Salam Rahimi, Ghani's spokesman said.