Labour has beaten the UK’s newly formed Brexit Party by a margin of 700 votes in a by-election in Peterborough, eastern England.

The Brexit Party campaigns on a single issue of leaving the EU - and also performed strongly in last month's elections for the European Parliament.

The result was a surprise, because 60 percent of voters in Peterborough were in favour of leaving the EU in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from Peterborough.