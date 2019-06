Lebanese authorities have extended the deadline for thousands of Syrian refugees to dismantle houses they have built out of concrete. They have threatened demolition if the construction is not removed by July.

Lebanon hosts at least a million Syrian refugees, but it is trying to prevent permanent settlements.

However, international aid agencies have criticised the move. Many Syrians see it as part of efforts to send them home.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.