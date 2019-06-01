Bandwidth battle groups divided on 5G satellite space

Government departments in the US are at odds over the introduction of 5G technology.

    In the United States, government departments are clashing over the introduction of 5G wireless technology.

    On the one side are scientists in the national oceanic and atmospheric administration and NASA, on the other, are officials from the Federal Communications Commission who are making billions of dollars by auctioning off satellite bandwidth space to wireless companies.

    But scientists say that the search for profit is getting in the way of their ability to forecast the weather.

    Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna explains from Washington, DC.

