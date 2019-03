Kenya's leaders have said that the Mau forest is under threat from illegal logging and clearing and waters that used to flow from the forest are now drying up.

In order to protect East Africa's largest indigenous forest, the government is planning to force 10,000 people to move elsewhere.

But those living in the forest say that they are struggling to survive and the government is making that worse.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from the Mau forest, which has been plundered for decades.