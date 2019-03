The UN has appealed for calm before the one-year anniversary of Palestinian protests along the border fence with Israel.

The anniversary comes after a week of Israeli air raids in response to a rocket fired from Gaza that injured seven near Tel Aviv.

Gaza's Ministry of Health has said that Israeli snipers have shot over 6,500 protesters, killing more than 250 - including children, journalists and medical workers.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from Gaza City.