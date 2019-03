The United Nations has described the floods in Southern Africa as "hugely complex" and has said it would require an "even more complex response".

Devastation can be seen everywhere. Strong winds and heavy rains have destroyed houses and crops. About 15,000 people, many of them ill, are still stranded more than a week after cyclone Idai struck.

Al Jazeera's Malcolm Webb reports from one of the worst-hit areas - the Sussundenga district in western Mozambique - close to the border with Zimbabwe.