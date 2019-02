In a remote part of Syria, nearly 50,000 people are trapped at the Rukban camp.

They're calling on the UN to provide a safe passage to rebel-controlled areas in the north.

The camp - near where the borders of Syria, Iraq and Jordan meet - has nominally been under US control, but the impending US withdrawal is causing concern that there will be no safe roads to the north and conditions in the camp have become unlivable.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.