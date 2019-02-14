Death toll rises in Haiti protest crackdown

At least nine people are killed and dozens of others injured in a week of anti-government protests in Haiti.

    Anti-government protests in Haiti have brought thousands to streets and left nine dead and dozens injured this week.

    Demonstrators, angry over rising prices and corruption, have demanded that President Jovenel Moise set down.

    Protesters have attacked the presidential palace and attempted to block road access to the airport, and, despite calls from the international community for a dialogue, the violence and crisis seem to be escalating.

    Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo is in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    The Philippines’ Typhoon Haiyan was the strongest storm ever to make landfall. Five years on, we revisit this story.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    The peace games: Dreaming big for South Sudan's youth

    The peace games: Dreaming big for South Sudan's youth

    A relatively new independence and fresh waves of conflict inspire a South Sudanese refugee to build antiwar video games.