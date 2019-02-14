Death toll rises in Haiti protest crackdown

Anti-government protests in Haiti have brought thousands to streets and left nine dead and dozens injured this week.

Demonstrators, angry over rising prices and corruption, have demanded that President Jovenel Moise set down.

Protesters have attacked the presidential palace and attempted to block road access to the airport, and, despite calls from the international community for a dialogue, the violence and crisis seem to be escalating.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo is in the capital, Port-au-Prince.