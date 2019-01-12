UN urges DR Congo to refrain from violence after election result

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called for calm in the Democratic Republic of the Congo following the announcement of the provisional results of the long-delayed presidential election.

DRC has been witnessing tensions after the country's electoral commission (CENI) declared Felix Tshisekedi the winner of the vote with over 38 percent, ahead of his closest rival Martin Fayulu.

The head of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), Leila Zerrougui, also appealed to the Congolese people and the security forces to "exercise calm and restraint in this critical period".

Al Jazeera's James Bays reports.