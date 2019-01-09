Suspicious packages sent to foreign missions in Australia

Police in Australia say they are investigating several suspicious packages sent to embassies and consulates in the cities of Melbourne and Canberra.

The packages were being examined by "attending emergency services", the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement on Wednesday, without providing additional details.

"The circumstances surrounding the incidents are being investigated," the statement added.

Police did not identify any of the embassies or consulates involved.

Australian media reported earlier that packages were sent to at least nine foreign missions in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, including the British, German, Swiss and Indian embassies.

There were no immediate reports of any harm to staff.

A spokesperson for the British High Commission confirmed its office in Melbourne had received a suspicious package.

"We are liaising closely with the AFP and the local authorities regarding the situation," the spokesperson said.

"All our staff are safe and accounted for."

The US consulate in the city said it also received a "suspicious" package, which a spokesperson said was handled in coordination with the Melbourne Fire Brigade and the AFP.