Sudan: 'Shadow army' in deadly crackdown on protests

Government blamed for using armed men in civilian clothes to shoot demonstrators and doctors who were trying to help treat them.

by

    Killing a doctor means killing a nation. The message from protesting doctors as they staged a rally in Sudan's capital Khartoum.

    They are mourning the death of a colleague, who was shot last week while helping wounded protesters.

    His grieving family has blamed the government, which is denying responsibility for any deaths during the month-long protests against the Sudanese president.

    Al Jazeera's Mohamed Vall reports from Khartoum, where the government is being blamed for using men in civilian clothes to carry out the killings of protesters.

