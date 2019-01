President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for international sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe to be lifted.

It has sparked outrage amongst some Zimbabweans on social media, following a deadly crackdown on protesters over 10 days.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed has more.

