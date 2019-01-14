Sister of jailed Saudi activist pleads for Pompeo's help

She says her sister has spent months in prison being beaten, waterboarded, given electric shocks and threatened with rape.

by

    While US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Riyadh, he is expected to bring up sensitive issues like the wars in Yemen and Syria and the backlash against the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

    Many are hoping that human rights will be among them.

    Alia al-Hathloul is calling on Pompeo to raise the plight of all activists in Saudi jails.

    She describes how her sister, Loujain, has spent months in prison without being charged. In the New York Times article, her sister accuses royal adviser Saud al-Qahtani of laughing while he watched the torture being carried out.

    Al Jazeera's Raheela Mahomed reports.

