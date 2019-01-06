Al-Qaeda operative linked to USS Cole attack killed: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that a US strike launched in Yemen has killed Jamal al-Badawi, wanted for his role in the USS Cole attack in 2000.



Badawi, who had been indicted by a federal grand jury in 2003, is blamed for organising the attack on the US navy destroyer that killed 17 Americans.



"Our GREAT MILITARY has delivered justice for the heroes lost and wounded in the cowardly attack on the USS Cole," Trump tweeted on Sunday.

"We have just killed the leader of that attack, Jamal al-Badawi. Our work against al-Qaeda continues. We will never stop in our fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism!"

Our GREAT MILITARY has delivered justice for the heroes lost and wounded in the cowardly attack on the USS Cole. We have just killed the leader of that attack, Jamal al-Badawi. Our work against al Qaeda continues. We will never stop in our fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2019

US Central Command said in a statement that the raid on January 1 in the Marib governorate of Yemen had targeted al-Badawi. He escaped from prison in Yemen twice, once in 2003 and again in 2006.



There had been a five-million-dollar reward for information leading to his arrest.



On October 12, 2000, two men in a small boat detonated explosives alongside the guided missile destroyer as it was refueling in Aden, killing 17 sailors, wounding more than three dozen others and blasting a gaping hole in its hull.