Qatar Investment Authority targets $45bn in US investments

Qatar Investment Authority aims to raise investments in the United States to $45bn in the next two years from around $30bn, its chief executive said, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Qatar as part of the US-Qatari strategic dialogue.

The Qatari fund was looking to balance investment, so the level of US investment is closer to that in Europe, Qatar Investment Authority CEO Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud told reporters on Sunday.

Visiting Doha on Sunday, Pompeo will hold talks with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and a number of government officials from both sides.

A Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said the talks - the second round of the US-Qatari strategic dialogue - would focus on a number of political, economic, defence and cultural fields, as well as the signing of a number of memorandums of understanding to enhance bilateral ties.

The first round of the strategic dialogue was held in January 2018 in the US after which the nations issued a joint statement emphasising the two countries' commitment to promoting bilateral trade and investment, and addressing fiscal policy to reduce regulatory hurdles.

The two sides also signed a number of agreements and letters of intent in the fields of technology, energy and cooperation in sectors of sport, education, health, arts and culture.