Israel gives diplomatic push to bolster Gulf relations

Israel is in search of new partners in the Gulf region.

    Israel is attempting to improve its relations with some Gulf Arab states.

    Days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Oman, the country's intelligence and transport minister has arrived in the sultanate. A number of high-ranking Israeli officials have also visited the region in the recent weeks.

    Experts say policy alignment, particularly on efforts to contain Iran, have emboldened both sides to go public with their discussions.

    Al Jazeera's Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from occupied West Jerusalem.

