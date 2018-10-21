Khashoggi killing: Trump 'not satisfied' with Saudi explanation

The US president insists that he wants answers, but has continued to emphasize his belief that the arms deals with Saudi Arabia are extremely important to the US economy.

by

    Trump said he was not satisfied with Saudi Arabia's explanation of Jamal Khashoggi's death, but did not condemn them either.

    Trump insisted that halting an arms deal with Saudi Arabia will cost Americans a million jobs, although that number has fluctuated somewhat as he campaigns for the Republican Party before midterm congressional elections in November.

    The president's critics in the government and media, however, are increasingly pointing the finger of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and demanding that he be held accountable for the journalist's death.

    Al Jazeera's Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC.

