Greek police could have prevented the killing of a rapper in 2013 at the hands of a hitman from the far-right party, Golden Dawn, but failed to do so.

That's the conclusion of a new forensic report.

The murder of Pavlos Fyssas ignited weeks of protests and led to the arrest and indictment of all 18 of Golden Dawn's members of parliament.

Police have declined to comment on the report because the trial is ongoing.

Al Jazeera's John Psaropoulos reports.