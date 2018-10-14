Democrats challenge Trump economy rhetoric before midterms

Pennsylvania is a battleground state in the US midterm elections and while the president touts his economic numbers, Democrats say his policies do not help average Pennsylvanians.

by

    US President Donald Trump points to a soaring stock market and record-low unemployment as evidence his leadership has been good for the country.

    He says he is delivering on promises he made during the presidential election.

    Those promises narrowly won the state of Pennsylvania in 2016, the first Republican candidate to do so in almost 30 years.

    One key battleground in the fight to control Congress will be Pennsylvania, where Democrats have come out to push for support before midterm elections for congressional representatives.

    Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey reports from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

