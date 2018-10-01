Cameroon Anglophone crisis: Child refugees in Nigeria seek help

Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria have urged the Nigerian government and international donors to help them with basic needs of life, indicating that it is not yet safe for them to return home.

by

    Violence between Francophone state forces and English-speaking separatists has forced of thousands of Cameroonian refugees into Nigeria, splintering families and leaving many people sleeping rough, without access to staples such as food, clothing and education

    More than 25,000 people have crossed the border into Nigeria to escape the fighting. Many are school-aged children and the United Nations and local authorities are trying to come up with a plan to provide education services for students who have not had access to schools since fleeing Cameroon.

    Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris reports from Adadom, southern Nigeria.

