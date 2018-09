A year ago the US president called the North Korean leader "Little Rocket Man” in his debut speech at the UN General Assembly. One year on, Donald Trump is striking a much softer tone.

He said a second summit with Kim Jong-un is likely soon, raising hopes of reviving the stalled nuclear talks.

Trump has been meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the United Nations.

Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.