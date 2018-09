The Yemenis who have managed to leave their country find themselves hungry and lacking support in camps in neighbouring Djibouti.

The UN's humanitarian chief says Yemen is approaching a tipping point as famine threatens much of the population and three-quarters of Yemenis - some 22 million people - need humanitarian assistance or protection.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons is in Obock refugee camp in Djibouti where Yemeni refugees are struggling to survive.