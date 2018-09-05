Protests continue in Aden over Yemen's ailing economy

Protesters have been out on the streets in southern Yemen for a third consecutive day.

Although the war in Yemen has seen many outrages, including the recent Saudi bombing of a school bus, these protests are in response to the increasingly difficult struggle that Yemenis face to survive, outside of the violence of the conflict.

The protesters are demonstrating against the worsening economic situation, including rising prices and the collapse of the currency.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Simmons reports from Djibouti.