Jury selection begins in Chicago for Laquan McDonald murder trial

    After many years, jury selection has started, beginning one of the most contentious and racially charged murder trials to take place in years in the United States.

    The shooting of Laquan McDonald, a black teenager by Jason Van Dyke, a white police officer four years ago in Chicago generated massive protests - and a change in police policies.

    McDonald's family has called for peace in the tense situation, but is also demanding accountability for police conduct.

    Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from Chicago.

