Greece arrests migrant rescuers on charges of people trafficking

Thirty members of the Emergency Response Centre International, or ERCI, in Greece have been charged with trafficking refugees.

The accused include a former Olympic swimmer who helped save the lives of 18 people when their boat sank.

Private search-and-rescue groups have become controversial as the refugees and asylum seekers they save from drowning at sea are brought to European shores at a time that European nations are attempting to stop the flow of migrants.

Al Jazeera's John Psaropoulous reports from Lesbos, Greece.