Greece arrests migrant rescuers on charges of people trafficking

Members of the group charged, the ERCI, deny wrongdoing, saying that they followed every rule and regulation and kept the Greek coastguard informed of their activities.

by

    Thirty members of the Emergency Response Centre International, or ERCI, in Greece have been charged with trafficking refugees.

    The accused include a former Olympic swimmer who helped save the lives of 18 people when their boat sank.

    Private search-and-rescue groups have become controversial as the refugees and asylum seekers they save from drowning at sea are brought to European shores at a time that European nations are attempting to stop the flow of migrants.

    Al Jazeera's John Psaropoulous reports from Lesbos, Greece.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    Heron Gate mass eviction: 'We never expected this in Canada'

    Hundreds face mass eviction in Canada's capital

    About 150 homes in one of Ottawa's most diverse and affordable communities are expected to be torn down in coming months

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.