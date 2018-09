It is Global Alzheimer's Disease Awareness day - and as people live longer, more and more are developing the disease later in life.

Caring for Alzheimer's patients is an emotional and financial challenge for many families.

Cases of Alzheimer's are predicted to rise among communities in the United States. Research shows that people from Latin America are 1.5 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's than people who are not from Latin America.

Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports.