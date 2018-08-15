Syria rebel group accused of abduction, murder of key activist

Indications suggest Syrian human rights activist Razan Zaitouneh, who along with three colleagues disappeared almost five years ago, may have been killed by rebel group Jaish al-Islam in Douma.

by

    Since the conflict in Syria began in 2011, the government has been accused of "forcibly disappearing" tens of thousands of people, many of them peaceful protesters who later died or were killed in detention.

    Armed opposition groups have also been responsible for the disappearance of activists in areas they control, but on a much smaller scale.

    Among them Razan Zaitouneh - who was one of the faces of the revolution. She along with three of her colleagues disappeared almost five years ago.

    Now there are indications they were taken and later likely killed by Jaish al-Islam - the most powerful rebel group in Douma at the time

    Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

