For the second time since the blockade on Qatar by Saudi Arabia and three other countries more than a year ago, both Qatari citizens and expatriates have been unable to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, the five-day annual pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims to the holy city of Mecca, which is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith.

Saudi Arabia has been accused of using Hajj as a tool of pressure in its foreign politics.

Al Jazeera's Mohamed Vall reports.