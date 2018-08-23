Michael Cohen: The controversy, downfall of Trump's ex-lawyer

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer of US President Donald Trump, has pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying he made payments to influence the 2016 election at the direction of a candidate for federal office.

Cohen, 51, appearing in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, pleaded guilty to five counts of tax fraud, one of bank fraud and two counts of violating campaign finance laws. He could get about four to five years in prison at the sentencing on December 12.

The guilty plea came almost at the same time as former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight financial crimes, including tax evasion and bank fraud.

Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher has more on the controversy and the downfall of Trump's former personal lawyer.