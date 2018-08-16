Gunmen attack intelligence service centre in Kabul

The assault comes one day after 34 people were killed at an educational centre in the capital.

    An Afghan policeman keeps watch near the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2018. [Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]
    An Afghan policeman keeps watch near the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2018. [Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]

    An unknown number of gunmen have launched an attack on an intelligence service centre in the capital, Kabul.

    There are no details on casualty figures yet.

    The assault on Thursday morning started at approximately 10.15am local time at the training centre overseen by the National Security Directorate in the city's Qala-e-Wazir area.

    "At the moment, we are trying to evacuate people trapped inside the building," Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told Al Jazeera

    "Afghan security forces have cordoned off the area as the clashes are ongoing."

    Gunmen were firing from a construction site opposite the centre, Stanikzai added.

    Residents told local media at least one explosion was heard in the area.

    There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

    Thursday's violence follows a suicide attack at a school in Kabul which killed at least 34 people, and a series of assaults by Taliban fighters across the country, including a days-long assault on the eastern city of Ghazni.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    How has the international arms trade exacerbated conflict in the Middle East? People and Power investigates.

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.