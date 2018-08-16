Gunmen attack intelligence service centre in Kabul

An unknown number of gunmen have launched an attack on an intelligence service centre in the capital, Kabul.

There are no details on casualty figures yet.

The assault on Thursday morning started at approximately 10.15am local time at the training centre overseen by the National Security Directorate in the city's Qala-e-Wazir area.

"At the moment, we are trying to evacuate people trapped inside the building," Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told Al Jazeera

"Afghan security forces have cordoned off the area as the clashes are ongoing."

Gunmen were firing from a construction site opposite the centre, Stanikzai added.

Residents told local media at least one explosion was heard in the area.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Thursday's violence follows a suicide attack at a school in Kabul which killed at least 34 people, and a series of assaults by Taliban fighters across the country, including a days-long assault on the eastern city of Ghazni.