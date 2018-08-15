Afghanistan: Huge explosion hits Kabul city

At least 25 people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack in front of an educational centre in the west of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Wednesday's attack in the Shia neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi also left at least 35 more people injured, Waheed Majrooh, a spokesman for Afghanistan's ministry of public health, told Al Jazeera.

Majrooh said the death toll which was confirmed by the interior and health ministries was likely to rise.

The explosion initially set off gunfire from Afghan guards in the area, leading to assumptions that there were more attackers involved, but officials later said all indications were that there was only one bomber.

"We can confirm the attack was caused by a suicide bomber on foot. The bomber detonated himself inside the education centre," said Hashmat Stanikzai, police spokesman.

Abdul Hossain Hossainzada, a Shia community leader in the neighbourhood in western Kabul, said the bomber apparently targeted the course, which had young men and women studying together.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman, denied involvement in the attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the violence, which was swiftly condemned by President Ashraf Ghani in a statement.

Jawad Ghawari, a member of the city's Shia clerical council, blamed the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group, which has carried similar attacks in the past, hitting mosques, schools and cultural centres.

In the past two years, Ghawari said there were at least 13 attacks on the Shia community in Kabul alone.

It was not clear how many students were at the centre - which specialises in preparing students for university exams - at the time of the attack.