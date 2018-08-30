Is Greece seeing more initiatives to help educate refugee minors?

There is a glimmer of hope in Greece for asylum seekers.

At least four million refugee minors in the country are out of school, but NGOs there are trying to help them get the education needed for a better life.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) says that worldwide, only two-thirds of refugee minors attend primary school, only a quarter go on to attend secondary school, and only one percent make it to university. But, the UNHCR says education is vital if their children are to help rebuild their war-torn countries.

Al Jazeera's John Psaropoulos reports from Athens.