Is Greece seeing more initiatives to help educate refugee minors?

At least four million refugee children are out of school, but NGOs there are trying to help them get the education needed for a better life.

by

    There is a glimmer of hope in Greece for asylum seekers.

    At least four million refugee minors in the country are out of school, but NGOs there are trying to help them get the education needed for a better life.

    The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) says that worldwide, only two-thirds of refugee minors attend primary school, only a quarter go on to attend secondary school, and only one percent make it to university. But, the UNHCR says education is vital if their children are to help rebuild their war-torn countries.

     

    Al Jazeera's John Psaropoulos reports from Athens.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    How has the international arms trade exacerbated conflict in the Middle East? People and Power investigates.

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.