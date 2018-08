The FBI agent who criticised US President Donald Trump in text messages during his 2016 presidential campaign has been fired.

Peter Strzok is the third high-ranking official to be let go by the agency, under this administration.

Some see the unprecedented attack on the FBI and its agents as part of a bid to discredit the investigation into his campaign that was accused of collusion with Russia.

Al Jazeera's Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC.