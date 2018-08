The UN has been forced to use armed escorts to get into Ebola-affected areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The latest outbreak was declared in North Kivu province on August 1st.

So far 63 people have died and 76 people have been infected. Treating the infected is complicated as the area is also used by the ADF, a Ugandan rebel group.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis has the latest.