The United Nations is urging Jordan to open its gates to some of the tens of thousands of Syrians who have amassed on the border. About 270,000 have been forced from their homes by the Russian-backed government offensive to recapture the southwestern Deraa province. Jordan is sending food and aid supplies across, but says its border will remain sealed to people.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut in neighbouring Lebanon.