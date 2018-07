Four of the members of the youth football team rescued from a cave are ethnic minorities and stateless in Thailand.

They are not alone. Nearly 700,000 people in Thailand are stateless, including 150,000 children.

Although they are now treated as heroes by the authorities and were invited to appear on national television, and team spirit of the Wild Boars may have become stronger, some of the players barely have any rights in Thailand at all.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen reports.