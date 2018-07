Syrian government forces have surrounded rebel-held parts of Deraa city, where the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began seven years ago.

The siege comes just three days after a Russian-brokered ceasefire was agreed for Deraa province.

Opposition fighters say Russia has not made good on the promise of safe passage for those who do not want to reconcile with the government.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut in neighbouring Lebanon.