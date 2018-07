Greece is allegedly about to expel two Russian diplomats for interfering in its internal affairs.

Athens is accusing Moscow of trying to undermine a recent deal over the name of its neighbour, the soon-to-be North Macedonia.

Russian news agencies have said Russia will respond in kind.

The incident - on the first day of the NATO summit - has raised some diplomatic eyebrows, since Greece is traditionally the alliance’s most pro-Russian member.

Al Jazeera's John Psaropoulos reports from Athens.