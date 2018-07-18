Probe urged into deadly Indonesia crackdown before Asia Games

Rights groups are calling for an independent investigation into the recent extrajudicial killings of 11 suspected criminals in an intensified crackdown on drug dealers.

by

    Human rights groups are calling for an independent investigation into a deadly police crackdown and extrajudicial killings in Indonesia that are part of Indonesia's preparations for the start of the Asian Games next month.

    Last year, President Joko Widodo ordered police to shoot drug dealers who resisted arrest.

    Since an intensified crackdown began two weeks ago, police officers have shot dead at least 11 suspected criminals, wounded 52 others and arrested more than 270 people.

    Al Jazeera's Victoria Gatenby reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We will cut your throats': The anatomy of Greece's lynch mobs

    The brutality of Greece's racist lynch mobs

    With anti-migrant violence hitting a fever pitch, victims ask why Greek authorities have carried out so few arrests.

    The rise of Pakistan's 'burger' generation

    The rise of Pakistan's 'burger' generation

    How a homegrown burger joint pioneered a food revolution and decades later gave a young, politicised class its identity.

    From Cameroon to US-Mexico border: 'We saw corpses along the way'

    'We saw corpses along the way'

    Kombo Yannick is one of the many African asylum seekers braving the longer Latin America route to the US.