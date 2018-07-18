Probe urged into deadly Indonesia crackdown before Asia Games

Human rights groups are calling for an independent investigation into a deadly police crackdown and extrajudicial killings in Indonesia that are part of Indonesia's preparations for the start of the Asian Games next month.

Last year, President Joko Widodo ordered police to shoot drug dealers who resisted arrest.

Since an intensified crackdown began two weeks ago, police officers have shot dead at least 11 suspected criminals, wounded 52 others and arrested more than 270 people.

Al Jazeera's Victoria Gatenby reports.