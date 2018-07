In Nicaragua, international human rights groups are accusing pro-government paramilitary forces of kidnapping and murdering people with impunity.

They also say that the government is spreading fear as a means of controlling opponents after regaining control of towns and cities where an insurrection has been under way.

As many as 450 people are estimated to have died during three months of clashes.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Masaya, Nicaragua.