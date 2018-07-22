Iran to US: 'You cannot provoke the Iranian people'

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has said his country is growing impatient with the US government.

At a meeting of foreign ministry officials in Tehran, Rouhani said that US President Donald Trump will fail to turn the Iranian people against their own government and any pressure will only bring Iranians closer.

"You cannot provoke the Iranian people against their own security and interests," he said.

The gathering of Iranian diplomats in Tehran came ahead of more US sanctions set to take effect on August 6 after Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Al Jazeera's Zein Basravi has more from Tehran.