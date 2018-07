The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has defended the Haitian government's plan to raise fuel prices by 50 percent.

The proposal had triggered four days of violent protests.

The government agreed to eliminate fuel subsidies in return for more IMF assistance but scrapped the plan following the unrest.

Haiti's prime minister is under pressure to resign, with a vote of no confidence scheduled for the weekend.

Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo reports from the capital, Port-au-Prince.