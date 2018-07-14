DRC opposition party endorses Bemba as presidential candidate

The Movement for the Liberation of Congo has nominated Jean Pierre Bemba as their presidential candidate, adding more uncertainty to the already-tense upcoming elections.

by

    An opposition party in the Democratic Republic of Congo has endorsed former Vice President Jean Pierre Bemba as their presidential candidate, despite the fact that he may not even be eligible to run.

    Bemba's 18-year sentence for crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court was recently overturned by appeal judges.

    His participation in the election as the Movement for the Liberation of Congo's candidate hinges on another case of witness tampering that is yet to be determined by the court.

    Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi explains.

