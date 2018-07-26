BRICS summit: Leaders push for unity on trade

Leaders from the BRICS bloc - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - are meeting for the first time since the Trump administration in the US said it was ready to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports, a move economists say could also hurt smaller countries like South Africa.

"A trade war should be rejected because there will be no winner," Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening of the 10th BRICS summit of emerging economies in South Africa's main city, Johannesburg.

President Xi is urging the leaders of developing economies to work together, in the face of threats of tariffs by US President Donald Trump.

Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa reports from the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.