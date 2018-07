A Brazilian government commission has recommended easing restrictions on the use of pesticides to aid the country’s agricultural industry.

Congress will debate the issue shortly.

But families in rural areas say the pesticides already in use are contaminating air, food and water, causing death and disease.

Already, four of the 10 most commonly used pesticides in Brazil are banned in Europe.

Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler reports from the northeastern state of Ceara.