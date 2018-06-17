Suicide attack in Afghanistan's Nangarhar kills at least 10

An explosion in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar has killed at least 10 people and left another 30 wounded.

Sunday's explosion took place outside the regional governor's office and comes just a day after a suicide bomber killed at least 36 people at an Eid gathering in the province.

Those killed in that explosion included civilians, government forces and Taliban fighters.

No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday's explosion but Saturday's was claimed by the local affiliate of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group.

Separately on Sunday, the Taliban ruled out an extension of the ceasefire agreement with Afghanistan's government that is due to end in the evening.

Fighters from the movement and Afghan security forces agreed to stop operations against one another for the Muslim holiday of Eid, which started on Friday.

Earlier, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani announced the extension of the truce without specifying an end date and called on the Taliban to do the same.

Ghani also said that in the spirit of Eid and the ceasefire, the attorney general's office had released 46 Taliban prisoners.

The Taliban's decision to hold a ceasefire with the government was the first time it had reached such an agreement since the 2001 invasion of the country by a US-led coalition.

ISIL foothold

The possibility of a peace deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban comes as ISIL establishes its presence in the country.

Omar Samad, a former adviser to the chief executive of Afghanistan, told Al Jazeera that the suicide bombing on Saturday was a reminder to everyone in the country, including the Taliban, of the "existentialist threat on our doorstep".

What we saw today is a reminder that ISK (the ISIL branch in Afghanistan) is a potent threat, that something needs to be done about it," Samad said, speaking from Washington, DC.

"Maybe the Taliban and the Afghan government can come to terms on how to deal with the Islamic State," he added.

"That could be an historic point for maybe a dialogue between the two sides. If that happens then I think that Afghanistan has better days ahead."