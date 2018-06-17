Separation of children from families drives US immigration debate

The US policy of separating families has drawn bipartisan condemnation and is adding new furvour to ongoing US immigration policy reforms. The Trump administration has faced increasing criticism over what advisers have claimed is a conscious decision to take minors away from undocumented immigrant parents and guardians.

More than 2,000 children have been separated from their families. Their parents have been detained and charged with illegally entering the country. Critics on both sides of the aisle have said such actions are not in accordance with US values, but the Trump administration and its defenders say it is part of "get tough" policy against undocumented migrants.

Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from Washington.