Ostia: The Italian town torn by mafia violence

A town near Rome, hit hard by poverty and rise of organised crime, has come under the spotlight with Pope Francis' visit.

by

    While Italy's new coalition government has focused on immigration in its first days in power, it is also facing major social issues.

    The seaside town of Ostia, just outside the capital Rome, has been hit hard by poverty and the rise of organised crime.

    The problems in the town have been acknowledged by the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

    During a visit on Sunday, the first in 50 years by a pontiff, Pope Francis condemned the organisations that have turned Ostia into a centre of mafia violence.

    Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports from Ostia on a deeply divided community.

